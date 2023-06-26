A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to one week in jail and two years of probation in connection with a domestic disturbance involving a knife.

Maranda A. Turner, 37, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic assault with injury, as well as an unrelated charge of possession of methamphetamine. Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter ordered the sentence.

