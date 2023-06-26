A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to one week in jail and two years of probation in connection with a domestic disturbance involving a knife.
Maranda A. Turner, 37, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic assault with injury, as well as an unrelated charge of possession of methamphetamine. Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter ordered the sentence.
Court documents state that police responded to Q Casino on April 19 and found Turner in the back seat of a vehicle.
Turner reported that she and Sherida L. Brown, 35, of Dubuque, had gotten into an argument in the casino and Brown pepper sprayed her when they went back to the vehicle after a struggle for the car’s keys, documents state.
Brown is charged with domestic assault with injury and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the incident.
Brown reported that the two had been in the Quad Cities earlier in the day, and Turner, who had become upset, held a knife to Brown’s throat while driving back to Dubuque, documents state.
Brown told authorities Turner punched her in the face when they left Q Casino, documents state. Turner began to drive away when Brown attempted to exit the vehicle, causing Brown to take the keys and pepper spray Turner, documents state.
When re-interviewed by police, Turner admitted to having a knife in her lap on the way back from the Quad Cities and holding it to Brown’s throat, documents state. She also admitted to hitting Brown.