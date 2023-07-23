On the banks of the Mississippi River in Dubuque, two swaths of land sit divided by the Ice Harbor.
To the north lies the Port of Dubuque, one of the city’s main tourism hubs, containing Diamond Jo Casino, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Grand Harbor Resort and Grand River Center.
To the south lies the South Port, which includes the business offices of Newt Marine Service and Mutual Wheel Co. but has many other areas left barren and unused.
While the two sites stand in contrast today, they share similar histories. In the 19th and 20th centuries, both sites served as the home of industrial businesses, such as an oil company and a lead shot manufacturer.
By the mid-1900s, manufacturing operations in both of these areas had become a thing of the past. The properties eventually would be designated brownfields, abandoned sites contaminated by years of industrial operations.
But in the late 20th century, the Port of Dubuque’s and the South Port’s stories started to diverge as city officials began reconsidering the future of the north port.
After years of discussion and planning, the city in the early 2000s used federal grant money to invest $188 million to clean up contamination caused by years of industrial operations at the Port of Dubuque and turn it into a tourist destination.
“Dubuque and the Port of Dubuque is an example of transforming brownfields from start to finish,” said Mel Pins, coordinator of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Iowa Brownfield Redevelopment Program. “They have turned sites of concern and obstacles into opportunities.”
On the other side of the Ice Harbor, though, the South Port mostly was left untouched, though city officials recently have begun efforts to remediate the land there, as well.
The two sites show differing examples of what can become of contaminated former industrial sites. With resources and attention, these properties can be transformed into treasured parts of the community. Without that investment, they can sit vacant and unproductive.
While the Port of Dubuque and the South Port show a dichotomy of the potential futures of contaminated sites, Dubuque is far from the only community dealing with these types of properties.
In other local communities, properties stained with decades of pollution have created both challenges and opportunities for the cities in which they are located. While some sites have been rejuvenated by development, many others still are waiting for a similar restoration.
“We are trying to encourage redevelopment at sites,” said Shelly Nellesen, senior environmental specialist for Iowa DNR. “There are many reasons why these sites aren’t developed, but it’s something that we are always working on.”
Encouraging redevelopment
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency currently estimates there are 450,000 brownfield sites in the U.S.
The Iowa DNR has 2,458 contaminated sites identified in its online database, 68 of which are located in Dubuque.
These sites largely have similar origins. They are the byproduct of factories, gas stations, dry cleaning businesses and other operations that contaminated the ground below them at sites that later were left abandoned or underutilized.
Many of these properties were polluted and abandoned before the founding of the EPA in 1970.
Those contaminated sites largely went unrecognized for many years until 1980, with the passage of the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, which allocated federal dollars for cleaning up blighted properties, Pins said.
In the 1990s, the EPA began its first brownfield remediation projects. In 2002, the Small Business Liability Relief and Brownfields Revitalization Act established grants for cities and counties to conduct brownfield assessments and cleanup.
Today, there are a number of federal and state programs designed to help remediate contaminated sites, and the EPA now estimates that about 364.6 million acres have been made ready for reuse through brownfield redevelopment.
Pins noted that properties are deemed brownfields following an analysis of the area by state agencies or the EPA that finds the contamination of the property is a risk to human health or safety and a clear impediment to future development.
The EPA and state natural resources agencies provide a number of grants for site assessment, cleanup and development. Pins said this federal funding has played a major role in ensuring that developers seek out contaminated sites for reuse. Without that aid, readying these properties for reuse poses an expensive hurdle for developers.
“Without that initial funding support, no one wants to develop on these former industrial sites,” Pins said. “It creates this syndrome for sites where development is hindered by former contamination.”
In addition to previously existing state and federal grant programs, the 2021 Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act also designated $1.5 billion toward brownfield redevelopment.
Michael Prager, land recycling team leader for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said these funding programs are designed not only to remove the pollution contaminating brownfields, but also to encourage investment to ensure they are used once again. In most cases, the redevelopment of brownfields partially is funded by private developers seeking to build on the sites.
“They are specifically there to get properties cleaned up and help support redevelopment,” he said. “Most cleanups are a combination of public and private funding.”
Officials with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency did not return calls seeking comment for this story.
An example of success
It is with these funding opportunities that local communities have found success in redeveloping brownfield sites.
The Port of Dubuque redevelopment project, for example, partially was funded by a $40 million grant from the federal government.
Pins said Dubuque is a prime example of successful redevelopment of brownfields in Iowa. Many of Dubuque’s iconic sites, including the Port of Dubuque, Historic Millwork District and Chaplain Schmitt Island, once were considered contaminated sites that have now been turned into community attractions.
“When you have a community as dedicated as Dubuque has been, you really see what brownfields can become,” Pins said.
Today, the city continues working to remediate contaminated sites.
City Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown said officials focus on remediating specific properties for a number of reuse purposes. While some of these sites were cleaned up for the purpose of promoting tourism — such as the Port of Dubuque — some brownfields have been used in other ways.
Jule Operations and Training Center, located at 949 Kerper Blvd., for example, was built in 2017 on a brownfield site, and the groundwater underneath the property still is sampled by the EPA to monitor the potential movement of underground contaminants at the site.
“We’ve tended to focus on city-owned properties that we intend to put into use in the near term,” Brown said. “The goal is to put these properties back into utilization.”
Most recently, the city has focused its attention on two brownfields — the former scrapyard property at 411 E. 15th St. and the South Port, which is located just south of the Ice Harbor and just east of U.S. 61/151.
At the former scrapyard, the city recently used $400,000 in federal grants to complete a cleanup of the site, including disposing of 20 truckloads of hazardous soil, removing about 150 tires, cutting down about 30 trees and laying a 9-inch protective gravel layer on the property.
With the remediation complete, Brown said, the property is being considered for the development of a large recreation space that also would serve as the new home for Dubuque Leisure Services. The viability of the proposal will be determined as part of the ongoing creation of a city comprehensive parks master plan, which is being developed this year.
At the South Port, the city is undergoing a series of technical reviews from the EPA before it can move forward with cleanup.
Brown said ideas for developing the South Port first emerged more than a decade ago. Work on remediating the site began in 2019 but paused with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. The project became active again in 2021, but Brown stressed that the EPA review process to secure federal site cleanup funds can take several years, and the development of the South Port likely will take some time.
There are currently no definitive development plans for the South Port, Brown said.
Last year, Conlon Construction Co. officials presented to Dubuque City Council a development concept for the South Port that included residential, business, restaurant and hotel space. However, that proposal has not moved forward as the city has prioritized site cleanup first.
“Right now, there is no specific future development plan for the South Port,” Brown said.
Other local accomplishments
Other communities also have successfully redeveloped brownfields.
In 2020, work was completed in Dyersville, Iowa, to redevelop a brownfield property along the North Fork Maquoketa River.
With the help of state and federal funds, local officials worked with a developer to create The Landing, a five-story, mixed-use building with 33 apartments and commercial business space.
“The city started out with just a little bit of seed money from the EPA, and that morphed into The Landing,” said Dawn Danielson, brownfields project manager for East Central Intergovernmental Association. “It was a great project for the community.”
In 2018, the City of Manchester, Iowa, opened Riverfront Park along the Maquoketa River. The site of the park once held an appliance store and gas station that closed in 1973. The site sat vacant for more than 40 years, and the presence of an untouched underground storage tank resulted in the site being deemed a brownfield.
With the help of Iowa DNR and the EPA, the city invested $1.3 million in remediating the property and turning it into a park.
Manchester City Manager Tim Vick said the park and its accompanying Whitewater Park now have become major attractions for the city.
“The whole thing has been wonderful for the community,” Vick said. “We are seeing lots of use down there.”
In Potosi, Wis., one of the community’s more popular buildings was once a brownfield. In 1972, the Potosi Brewery closed and slowly fell into disrepair. Residents advocating for the building’s revitalization formed Potosi Brewery Foundation in 2000.
The group began restoring the facility in 2005, a $7 million investment that included about $1.5 million in funding from state and local grants, said Dave Fritz, CEO of the foundation. The restored brewery reopened in 2008 and helped spur a number of new developments in the town, including Whispering Bluffs Winery and the Original Potosi Saloon.
“That initial boost and bringing people to the community generated a lot of other activity in the area,” Fritz said. “Without it, none of (those new developments) would be there.”
Challenges remain
Even though the past 30 years of area brownfield redevelopments largely have been seen as a success by local and state officials, numerous sites remain abandoned. Also, there are likely many more contaminated properties of which the state and federal governments are not yet aware.
“A lot of the brownfields that we do identify are self-reported,” Prager said. “It’s typical to have a developer looking to buy a former factory site and learn that it’s contaminated.”
From 1996 to 2020, Wisconsin DNR reported 13,910 soil or groundwater cleanups on contaminated sites, but in that same period, there were 14,657 new reports of contaminated soil or groundwater in the state.
Efforts to remediate brownfield sites often face challenges, Prager said, such as insufficient funding from the federal government and grant qualification requirements that are unattainable for many sites.
“There’s not a lot of funding for private developers if you already own the site,” Prager said. “If the business is small and doesn’t have the money to clean up their property, there are a lot of situations when the funding is not out there.”
The time required to secure funding also can hinder brownfield remediation. Brown said that while federal funding can act as major catalysts for brownfield redevelopment, securing those grants can take longer than many private developers are willing to wait.
“There’s a lot of quality control in the EPA grant process that can last up to three years,” Brown said. “When we are trying to support private development of a brownfield site, the EPA process is not suitable.”
In some cases, the amount of work needed to clean up contaminated sites poses the biggest development hurdle, and some sites have been deemed undevelopable.
“We have sites where there isn’t a clear way to clean it up, so the only other option is to mitigate it,” Prager said. “When you have vapors from contaminated groundwater getting inside buildings and causing health problems, that can be difficult to mitigate.”
Continued monitoring
One of those challenging sites is in Maquoketa, Iowa, at the city-owned property known as the Clinton Engines site. The property, located at 605 E. Maple St., was formerly the home of a small engines manufacturer, where the chemical trichloroethene was used. The EPA now considers TCE carcinogenic.
In 2000, the city took over the site and tore down much of the facility, with the exception of the office building. In 2008, the Jackson County Historical Society moved in to the building and established the Clinton Engines Museum.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources records indicate that the agency began investigating the site in 1999 for potential contamination. In 2008, the site was enrolled in a state program that allows property owners to work with the DNR to voluntarily assess and implement remedial actions at a contaminated site.
In 2013, Impact7G, an environmental company working on behalf of the City of Maquoketa, took groundwater samples in the area around the Clinton Engines site. They discovered TCE in samples collected in the neighborhood near the museum.
The property remains enrolled in Iowa DNR’s voluntary land recycling program, and efforts have continued both to monitor the potential spread of groundwater and vapor contamination to surrounding sites and to reduce the levels of air contamination at the Clinton Engines Museum.
Last year, four Maquoketa residents filed a lawsuit against the City of Maquoketa, alleging officials knew about TCE contamination at the site for years before alerting nearby residents. The lawsuit is ongoing in Iowa District Court of Jackson County.
Nellesen said the site continues to undergo assessments and air monitoring.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Maquoketa City Manager Josh Boldt said the city’s deep wells routinely are tested, and no concerns have been identified in the city’s water or wastewater.
Nellesen said the ultimate fate of the site will be up to the city, though she noted that remediation often is difficult for properties with extensive groundwater plume contamination. Still, some remediation can be pursued to degrade contamination at the site.
An optimistic future
Despite ongoing challenges, officials working on redeveloping brownfields maintain their optimism for future success.
There are other contaminated properties that have yet to be remediated locally, such as the former Flexsteel manufacturing facility site on Jackson Street in Dubuque. Local leaders have started examining how that privately owned property could be developed in the future.
Still, there is a general sentiment among local and state officials that, in time, nearly all of these sites will be addressed in one way or another.
“Brownfields are about an approach,” Pins said. “They are about approaching an issue and seeing what outcomes you want to get to.”
Nellesen said whether many of these sites are remediated depends on the willingness of the communities in which they are located.
Without that support, she said, work on these sites often can be prolonged. With enough effort, however, sites that were once contaminated can be given new life.
“I would say one of the challenges is just keeping everything moving,” she said. “It’s a lot to coordinate all these development plans. They have to be motivated to do something with the land.”