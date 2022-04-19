The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Autumn N. Dillin, 20, of 529 Fenelon Place, No. 1, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Saturday at her residence on charges of child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Dillin assaulted Dubuque police officer Alexandra Pilarinos.
Brian L. Murray, 54, of Janesville, Iowa, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Friday in Peosta, Iowa, on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
Kimberly J. Hentges, 45, of Johnston, Iowa, was arrested at 7:07 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hill Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shane S. Dole, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Big 10 Mart, 405 Rhomberg Ave., reported $900 worth of criminal damage done to a glass door at about 1:45 a.m. Monday at the store.
The City of Zwingle, Iowa, reported $1,000 in criminal damage done to a city building at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
Jamaica B. Ralston, 42, of 611 University Ave., No. 1, reported a theft of jewelry and other items worth $3,915 at about 8:45 p.m. Friday at her residence.