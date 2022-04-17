Building permits issued in Dubuque County in March with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

  • The Estates of Dubuque, 3689 Lasso Court, $238,400.
  • The Estates of Dubuque, 4507 Ewing Drive, $265,300.
  • AAMP Developments LLC, 1060 Marisa Ridge, $320,000.

Additions, alterations and conversions-nonresidential and nonhousekeeping

  • BVM-PHS Senior Housing Inc., 1100 Carmel Drive, $60,727. Install new fire alarm system.
  • BVM-PHS Senior Housing Inc., 1100 Carmel Drive, $507,160. New sprinkler system in new building.
  • Eisbach Properties LLP, 585 White St., $139,650. Install adhered EPDM roofing.
  • Wilming Investments LLC, 651 Seippel Road, $1,754,775. Construction of a 31,350-square-foot addition to existing commercial building for Tri-State Quality Metals.
  • FEB Dubuque LLC, 2260 John F. Kennedy Road, $126,648. Overlay of flat roof with TPO membrane roof system for Walgreen’s.
  • ECH Properties 401K Trust, 1651 White St., $63,000. Replace existing walls and re-drywall following a fire.
  • Klauer Manufacturing Co., 1185 Roosevelt St., $9,405,452. Construct a 67,197-square-foot addition to existing building for Klauer Manufacturing.
  • LAG Investments Iowa LLC, 3500 Dodge St., $54,028. Modify existing sprinkler system to cover remodel areas.

Tags

Recommended for you