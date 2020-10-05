Dubuque Bank and Trust officials today announced a $20,000 donation to a local elementary school.
Officials told Prescott Elementary School staff about the donation, made through the bank's partnership with nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org, in a surprise announcement during a virtual meeting.
The funds will be used by Prescott officials "to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate, whether students are learning in the classroom or remotely from their homes," according to a press release from Dubuque Community Schools.
“These are such challenging days for our K-12 educators, wrestling with how best to stay safe while keeping their students connected and engaged in learning,” said Lynn “Tut” Fuller, president and CEO of DBT, in the release. “K-12 schools are the cornerstone to a healthy and productive community. We want to play our part to help.”