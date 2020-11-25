Prescott Elementary School first-graders watched with rapt attention as four police cruisers pulled into the front drive of their Dubuque campus Tuesday morning.
The students and their teachers waved — and one student jumped up and down excitedly — as the officers drove past. A firetruck and ambulance followed behind them.
“Thank you!” students and teachers called out.
The first graders were treated to drive-by visits from businesses, government agencies and other organizations Tuesday during the school’s community helper parade.
Students have been learning in class about the people who make up their community. Teachers organized the parade to help students see up close — but not too close, in the era of COVID-19 — the people who care for their city and for them.
“We thought this would be a good way for our students to gain some experience, just seeing our community (and its resources),” said first-grade teacher Jenna Mathew.
In addition to police and fire department vehicles, students also waved to vehicles from businesses and organizations such as Dubuque Dream Center, Challenge to Change, Inc., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Prairie Farms and Huseman Electric.
First grader Gatlin McComas said his favorite part of the parade was seeing the firetruck because red is his favorite color.
“(The parade) was cool because there was a lot of colors,” he said afterward.
Classmate Cooper DuBord was a fan of the police cruisers because he got to see several of them at once. He also appreciated that some of the visitors drove by more than once.
“People keep coming back and back,” he said.
In recent years, Prescott’s first-grade teachers have accentuated their unit on community helpers by taking students to locations such as the fire station and businesses or by having professionals come to the school to talk with students.
But the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated those options this year. So, the teachers decided to ask local businesses and organizations to drive by the school instead.
“It turned out great,” Mathew said. “We were really happy with the people that came through.”
The event fit in with a larger classroom unit on the community as a whole, so students have learned not just about police and firefighters but also stores and other businesses. That, in turn, helps expose students to different local jobs.
“(We’re) trying to expose them to all the different parts, all the different businesses that make up the city and all the different options they would have for their future,” Mathew said.
Cooper said he and his classmates have learned about people who work in stores and who drive buses. He is particularly partial to the work of firefighters. Gatlin likewise mentioned firefighters when summing up what he has learned about the people in his community.
“They help people,” he said. “If there’s a fire, the firetrucks (come).”
Mathew said the children’s happiness at seeing the community helpers brought her joy, knowing that even with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting so much of their lives, they still can get excited and have fun.
“I love it, to see their faces and see how excited they got,” she said.