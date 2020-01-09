GALENA, Ill. — Galena public school district officials will host a public meeting next week regarding the selection process for the next superintendent.
The event is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the commons of Galena Middle School. It is sponsored by the district Board of Education.
“The purpose is to receive community input concerning the personal and professional qualities the school district should seek in a new superintendent of schools,” states a public notice about the event. It later adds, “We want your input on this important decision.”
Officials are working toward finding a new permanent superintendent after Greg Herbst resigned in November, citing difficulties he experienced working with school staffers and the teachers’ union.
School board members have hired Steve Bianchetta and Craig Mathers, both former school district superintendents, to temporarily take over jointly until a permanent replacement is found.