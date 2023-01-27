Police said two people were arrested following a high-speed chase throughout Dubuque early this morning .
Dustin R. McGonigle, 22, of Baraboo, Wis., was arrested at 3:41 a.m. today in the 700 block of Edwards Road on charges of felony eluding, driving while barred and possession of marijuana. Ziairre N. Dense, 18, of Baraboo, Wis., was arrested at 3:41 a.m. in the 1100 block of Kelly Lane on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that an officer observed a vehicle going 71 mph in a 55-mph zone in the area of U.S. 20 and Seippel Road at about 1:45 a.m. The officer caught up with the vehicle at the intersection of Dodge Street and Old Highway Road and activated his emergency lights.
The vehicle continued south on Dodge Street, eventually driving onto the shoulder and passing two vehicles. The officer pursuing the vehicle reached a maximum speed of 103 mph while the suspect vehicle continued pulling away, documents state. The officer stopped the pursuit near the intersection of Dodge Street and University Avenue for safety reasons.
Officers located the vehicle illegally parked in the 700 block of Sunset Ridge, though the driver was no longer inside.
Officers deployed a drone and tracked McGonigle and Dense running through the woods, documents state. Dense was located by officers in the 1100 block of Kelly Lane, and McGonigle was found in the 700 block of Edwards Road.
During an interview with officers, Dense said McGonigle was driving the vehicle.
Marijuana also was located in the vehicle, and a vape pen containing THC was found in Dense's backpack.