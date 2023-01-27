Police said two people were arrested following a high-speed chase throughout Dubuque early this morning . 

Dustin R. McGonigle, 22, of Baraboo, Wis., was arrested at 3:41 a.m. today in the 700 block of Edwards Road on charges of felony eluding, driving while barred and possession of marijuana. Ziairre N. Dense, 18, of Baraboo, Wis., was arrested at 3:41 a.m. in the 1100 block of Kelly Lane on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Recommended for you