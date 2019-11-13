SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 6:15 p.m. bell ringing kickoff event at Kennedy Mall.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Build a Bird Feeder, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Learn about birds from Rachel Myers, education outreach specialist from the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, and build a feeder to take home. Registration required.
Why Wildlife?, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. What would happen if there wasn’t any wildlife? Discover the answer, and much more, in this interactive program with the Dubuque County Farm Bureau. For those in grades 6-12.
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program, Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about the possibilities of adaptive sports in a fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Writer’s Club, 5:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. New or experienced writers are invited to come for some interactive writing exercises. For those in grades 2-5.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday
CYOA Game Creation, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Create a “Choose Your Own Adventure” story. Then test it out with your friends and/or at a program for elementary-aged kids. For those in grades 6-12.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff WInery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Fall Gospel Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2000 University Ave., Blades Chapel.
Girls Night Out, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Live & Local Concert Series, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. Presented by the Tri-State Homeschool Drama Troupe. Tickets are $5-$10.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LEARNING
Today
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop speaking, communication and leadership skills.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Lunch Time Fitness, noon, Statera Integrated Health And Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. A 30-minute workout. The cost is $8.
Thursday
Dubuque’s Memory Café, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
National Philanthropy Day Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. All are welcome. Tickets are $40. Details: visit afpgts.org or call 563-556-7878.
Yoga Fury: Get Zen, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Crude hand signals and cursing welcome at this affirming class. The cost is $15 for the drop-in yoga.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous: Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. weigh-in; 8:40 p.m. meeting. Details:
Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Pizza is fresh and made-from-scratch.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Trivia Night for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any size team welcome.
Thursday
Audubon Society, EB Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. 5:30 p.m. board meeting, 7 p.m. public program.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
’80s Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Register teams at the Galena Public Library. Costumes are encouraged.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 510, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, Parish Hall.