Tri-Technical Systems (Tri-Tech) hired Rebecca Breitbach as a standard support technician.
Diamond Jo Casino promoted Jennifer Cox to director of finance.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium promoted:
Wayne Buchholtz to conservation lead.
Jennifer Drayna to education manager outreach and animal programs.
Amanda Erlandson to aquarist I.
Marisa Foster to aquarist II.
Heather Green to historic sites lead.
Megan Hahn to outreach lead.
Audra Isenhart to aquarist I.
Andra Olney-Larson to RiverWorks Discovery coordinator.
Dee Weber to history lead.
Clarke University announced that Mary Gitau, assistant professor of social work, received the Alumni Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship.