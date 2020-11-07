The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Ricarddo A. Thomas, 36, of Linwood, Ill., was arrested at 5:36 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, as well as unrelated charges of leaving the scene of a crash, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield upon entering a highway, operating without registration and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
- Steven A. Croft, 26, was arrested at 10 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque County Jail on a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Croft, a jail inmate, assaulted Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Trevor J. Boge in the jail.
- John F. Turner III, 20, of 1638
1/2
- Iowa St., was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Austin J. Plumley, 21, of Guttenberg, Iowa, in the 1600 block of Central Avenue on Oct. 17.
- Howard D. Lincoln, 32, of Bellevue, Iowa, reported $1,500 worth of damage to a vehicle parked near 400 S. Locust St. at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday.