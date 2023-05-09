Three men recently were inducted into the Dubuque County “Hall of Flame.”
Dubuque County Firefighters Association inducts hall members annually, according to Tom Berger, Dubuque County Emergency Management director and Epworth fire chief.
A committee reviews applications for induction and makes recommendations to the association’s members.
The inductees were announced recently during the 17th annual Dubuque County Regional Emergency Responder Training Center fundraising dinner, according to a press release. Former law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel also were honored at the event.
The Hall of Flame inductees were:
Robin Ludovissy
Ludovissy was an active member of the Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Volunteer Fire Departments for 35 years. He served as captain for 10 years and assistant chief for 13 years. He was instrumental in recruiting firefighters, training new members and purchasing safety equipment and apparatus, according to the release.
Ludovissy served as president of Dubuque County Firefighter Association for two terms, in 2006 and 2019. He was one of the core building committee members tasked with planning and constructing the Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility.
Al Wessels
Wessels spent 35 years on the Dyersville Fire Department.
After beginning his career in 1988, he rose through the ranks and served as captain, assistant chief and chief.
Wessels participated in various committees for Dubuque County Firefighters Association and served as president for consecutive terms to facilitate the fundraising initiatives for construction of the training facility.
Wessels also served the association as secretary and treasurer from 2004 to 2016 and was on the organization’s Training Operations Committee for 10 years.
Jeff Sanderfield (posthumous)
The late Jeff Sanderfield served on the Dubuque Fire Department for more than 22 years. He died Feb. 27, 2022.
Capt. Sanderfield assisted county fire departments by sharing his knowledge through fire and rescue lectures, hands-on exercises and live fire training, according to the release.
Sanderfield also served as the training officer for the Peosta/Centralia Fire Department and was the primary instructor for the EMT course at Northeast Iowa Community College for many years. Sanderfield served as an American Heart Association CPR instructor for more than 20 years.
Sanderfield also was recognized with Dubuque County EMS Association’s Star of Life.
Badge of Honor
Two former law enforcement members were honored with the Dubuque County Law Enforcement Badge of Honor: the late Mark Dalsing and Harley Pothoff.
Dalsing served on the Dubuque Police Department from 1989 until 2021. He served as chief from February 2010 to his retirement in September 2021. He died April 15, 2022.
The release states that Dalsing “embraced programs that helped officers understand how intercultural competency, brain health, emotional intelligence and community relations could help them become better public servants in their community interactions.”
Now a member of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, Pothoff served on the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department from 1987 until 2020, serving in many roles during his 33-year career.
The release states that Pothoff had a passion for traffic safety, serving as director of the STEP program, and was instrumental in coordinating internal and interdepartmental traffic safety projects within Dubuque County.
