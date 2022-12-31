Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Authorities said a driver was injured when she crashed into a house south of Shullsburg on Thursday.
Linda S. Ballard, 73, of Shullsburg, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday on Rennick Road.
A press release states that Ballard was driving on Rennick when slippery road conditions caused her to go off the road and crash into a house.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.