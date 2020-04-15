Area conservation leaders are exploring ways they can mitigate flooding and rehabilitate the upper Mississippi River, which this week was declared the nation’s most- endangered waterway.
Keith Rahe, executive director of Travel Dubuque, said the Mississippi is “really Dubuque’s identity.”
“That’s our calling card,” he said. “And its health and everything that goes with it is vitally important.”
A study from environmentalist group American Rivers placed the upper Mississippi River at the top of its most-endangered list due to loss of natural floodplain area, climate change, watershed development and river engineering.
The river experienced major flooding again last year, according to Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones.
Jones, part of the city’s Hazard Mitigation Planning Team, said the possibility of flooding is a frequent topic of discussion. The city has a 32-foot flood wall built to withstand river levels higher than any previously recorded.
But, Jones asked, what happens if the river rises to 33 feet?
“The other things that are happening in East Dubuque, (Ill.), and a lot of the small cities that are prone to flooding (is they) are being bought by the government, and they are just abandoning those places,” Jones said. “All the floodwalls and levees make it worse. All the water that doesn’t come into Dubuque is going elsewhere.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said Iowans amended the state constitution in 2010 to create Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. The fund would be supported by a portion of the revenue from future sales tax increases.
However, a bill that would enact such an increase and finally inject money into the fund is a longshot for passage this year.
“I have my doubts on whether it will pass this session because we are now facing some significant shortfalls with COVID-19,” she said. “I am watching the revenues take a dip like we are in a recession.”
Jochum said state leaders know the upper Mississippi River is in dire need of improvements, but the money isn’t there.
“We know this is a $4 billion issue in our state,” she said.
Brian Preston recalls summers in which a few inches of rain fell in the area. But now the deluges occur almost monthly, according to the executive director of the Dubuque County Conservation Board.
“It’s getting more challenging every year,” he said. “We get floods sometimes two or three times a year. It’s a huge swing.”
Bob Hutchcroft, who owns Bob’s Marine in Bellevue, Iowa, has spent about 55 years fishing along the Mississippi River. Over those years, he has watched the water levels rise and the current erode the islands throughout the river.
“One of the things that will happen eventually is, if the island structures are gone, you lose the natural way to slow down the waterflow,” he said.
That would be devastating for river wildlife.
“I am a fisherman, so I would hate to lose the opportunity,” he said. “The islands produce a tremendous fish habitat. If fishing is gone, so will be the fish and the boaters. People will stop using this area.”