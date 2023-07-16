Dozens of people gathered Saturday afternoon both inside and outside Smokestack, in Dubuque, to peruse vintage clothing, listen to live music and check out a motorcycle show.
It was all a part of the inaugural Heyday Market vintage clothing market hosted by Smokestack.
“There are amazing vintage shows going on in Des Moines, Milwaukee and Madison and I’ve been doing pop-ups there, and I just thought Dubuque needs something like this,” said event organizer and Dubuque native Erin Hedley. “It just brings the community together.”
Recommended for you
Hedley said she has always been interested in vintage clothing, but she became really invested when she and her husband began buying and reselling vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
“I just really got into all the clothing associated with motorcycles and all the history behind it, and then that turned into an obsession where I started collecting and hoarding clothes,” she said.
Some items on the clothing racks at the show included 1950s-era Levi denim jackets, original tour merchandise from rock bands including the Grateful Dead and Mötley Crüe, and old-school dresses and jewelry, among many others.
Nate Fleege, co-owner of Hell and Back, a vintage clothing reselling business in Milwaukee, was one of the vendors selling clothes on the second floor of Smokestack.
He said the clothes he sells are typically from the 1940s through the 1960s.
“There are a lot more high-quality items made then, because people needed their clothes to last. For that reason, a lot of this stuff is much better quality than the clothes made now, and that’s why I think people are interested in it,” Fleege said.
Originally from Dubuque, Fleege said it’s nice that vintage sellers in the community gathered to make the event — dubbed “Dubuque’s first vintage clothing store” — happen.
“There are not many vintage sellers in Dubuque, so I think having something like this brings light to reselling vintage, and maybe there’s a possibility that more people could get into it in the future,” he said.
Sisters Rachel and Frances Smith were at the nearby Dubuque Farmers Market when they saw people looking at clothes.
“We both love second-hand clothes, so we figured we’d come to check it out,” Rachel, 25, said.
Rachel said vintage clothing has interested her since she was young, when her mother would take her to stores such as Goodwill.
“I like recycled clothes, and I think things were made better back in the day, and as you see, they’re still intact after like 60 years of people wearing them, so that says a lot,” Frances, 19, said. “If I buy clothes online now, they rip after like two uses.”
Rand Kelly was in Dubuque along with members of his band, “The Slaps,” who performed at Fox Den Motel the night before.
“We’re from Chicago, and when we’re traveling to perform we find ourselves exploring the cities and towns we performed in to just, like, see what the locals are up to,” he said.
Kelly said he isn’t interested in fashion, but he was digging through some old vinyl records one vendor was selling.
“I was looking at the cassette tapes because I record on four-track tape recorders, so I’m thinking I’m gonna grab some of those,” he said. “There is something here for everybody.”