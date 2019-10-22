Three uncontested Dyersville races will be on ballots in the Nov. 5 election, but there should be at least one new elected official.
Newcomer Jennifer Ostwinkle Silva was the only candidate to file to run for an available at-large position. Mark Breitbach did not file for re-election.
Meanwhile, Mayor Jim Heavens and Ward 2 City Council Member Mike English are running for re-election unopposed.
With Silva poised to potentially be on the council, the Telegraph Herald’s sister paper the Dyersville Commercial spoke with her.
Occupation: Communications and education manager at BARD Materials
Native of: Grew up on a dairy farm north of Worthington, Iowa
Dyersville resident since: 2012
Family: Husband, Kyle
Why are you running?“Service is at the root of my run. I believe everyone is called to serve in some capacity. As a kid, that service took shape in school and 4-H, and later, as an adult, with organizations like Hospice and Habitat for Humanity.”
What is the most important issue that Dyersville faces?“Dyersville has a long, rich history, industrious people and a strong business culture, but we aren’t immune to the challenges of the modern era. We need to ask what we can do to attract families and young professionals, provide suitable and sufficient housing and do what is within our power to ensure that our residents are safe, happy and healthy.
“The downtown revitalization project has gone a long way toward serving this goal. In the age of e-commerce and struggling Main Streets, creative people and organizations in Dyersville have been dreaming up ways to bring people back together. The council should continue to do everything it can to grow this project, and others like it, and establish Dyersville as a haven for families, entrepreneurs and small businesses.”
What are some of your goals/priorities if elected?“Dyersville is a great place to live, work, play and raise a family. But how do we ensure our town remains vibrant and continues to flourish in a way that is responsible and sustainable into the future? How do we attract steadfast employers and people who will further enrich our communities?
“If elected, my priorities as a new councilperson are to listen, learn, assess and act — in that order. I look forward to talking to Dyersville residents about their priorities and ideas. Our current council has done an admirable job working together in the best interests of our town, and I am eager to learn from them as we continue to assess Dyersville’s needs. These assessments, however, are nothing without action. I look forward to working with fellow council members, the mayor, city staff and community partners to put these plans to work.”