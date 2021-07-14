The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Travis M. Keehn, 34, of 2477 Jackson St., was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
- Rodney A. Harderman, 56, of 105 W. 17th St., No. 2, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Monday near the intersection of West 17th and West Locust streets on warrants charging third-degree theft and possession of marijuana.
Kelly L. Ostrander, 50, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Jackson Street on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Ostrander assaulted Megan M. Lang, 31, of 605 Rhomberg Ave., on Jan. 10 in the 600
- block of Rhomberg Avenue.
- Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of items worth $579 at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday.
- Anne M. Staley, 27, of 2189 Key Way Drive, reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $5,000 between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday from her residence.
- Scott A. Timm, 48, of Peosta, Iowa, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $1,500 between 7 p.m. Friday and 2:30 a.m. Saturday from the 100 block of Main Street.
- Hy-Vee, 2395 Northwest Arterial, reported the theft of items worth $840 at about 10:55 p.m. Friday.