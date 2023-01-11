Several area nonprofits got an unexpected surprise last week after a packaging malfunction left a local businessman with more than 1,000 pounds of chicken to donate in short order.
NEY Trucking owner Marvin Ney said his company was transporting a truckload of chicken from southern Alabama to Waterloo, Iowa, when a bag broke, leading the receiver to turn down the order even though the meat was still good.
The chicken company told Ney that it would be too expensive to bring it back, repackage and refreeze it so they instead gave him the green light to donate the meat to organizations of his choice.
“The question, of course, is then, ‘Where do you go with all that chicken?’” Ney said. “We could have taken it somewhere in Waterloo, dropped it off and been done with it, … but Dubuque’s my hometown. I’m a downtown Dubuquer, so I brought it back to give it to the right places where it could make a difference.”
Minus the couple of pounds he took home for dinner, Ney said the chicken was donated to area nonprofits, including Dubuque Rescue Mission, Dubuque Dream Center and the local Salvation Army. In total, he estimated it was between 1,000 and 1,500 pounds of food.
“I got a few pieces for my house, and we took it home and cooked it up. It was very good, but you know, it’s just me and my wife so we can’t eat that much,” he joked.
Dubuque Rescue Mission Manager Jeff Lenhart said the nonprofit received 90 pounds of the meat, some of which was used Thursday night in the daily dinner the organization offers through its public meals program.
He said the mission has experienced increased demand since the pandemic, and any donation large or small is readily accepted so the organization can continue to provide necessary services to communities in need.
“We’re seeing more people in need ...,” Lenhart said. “(This donation) is huge because we serve around 200 meals per day, and … any donation we can get helps us out.”
Cpt. David Amick said the Salvation Army received its donation at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The nonprofit received 270 pounds of chicken for its food pantry, and officials spent Friday morning packaging the goods for distribution.
The chicken from Ney came hours after another unusually large donation from another donor of about 12 cases of ham.
Between the two donations, Amick estimated that the Salvation Army likely will be able to provide enough for 50 to 60 families for an entire month.
“The Lord works in mysterious ways,” he said of the two donations. “It’s just been a huge blessing on both ends.”
