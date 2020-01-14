A Belmont, Wis., woman has taken high honors with the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, according to a press release.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville student Emma Buss, 20, represented the Lafayette County Fair during the 2020 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs contest.
She was recently named fourth runner-up at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in Wisconsin Dells.
Buss will continue to reign as the 2019-2020 Lafayette County Fairest of the Fair through the 2020 Lafayette County Fair, which occurs July 15-19 in Darlington.
She is the daughter of Brad and Roberta Buss and the late Laurie Runde, of Platteville.