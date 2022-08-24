Dubuque Five Flags Center officials expect a decline in ticket sales over the next year.
That projection is accounted for in the center’s operating budget for fiscal year 2023, which began July 1 and projects $765,968 in revenue and $1,753,863 in operating expenses, with a net loss of $987,895. The budget recently was presented to Dubuque City Council members.
Any operating losses will be subsidized by the city, though the projected loss falls below the city’s operating loss benchmark for the center of $1,051,208.
Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook said increases in gas prices, the emergence of new event centers providing more competition and the overall slowdown of the economy are expected to result in consumers spending less money on the ticketed entertainment events at Five Flags Center.
“Right now, what I am seeing is a slowdown in touring ticket sales and a slowdown in touring itself,” Cook said. “The industry sees a recession coming, so you started to see a slowdown in touring a couple of months ago.”
Five Flags Center has long operated at a net loss. In the recently completed fiscal year, ASM Global, the company that manages Five Flags Center, reported an annual loss of $627,406 for the first 11 months of the year.
Cook said Tuesday that he could not yet provide financial figures for June, the last month of the fiscal year.
Cook described Five Flags’ performance last fiscal year as particularly exceptional. In previous years, the company rarely reported a net loss that fell below $800,000.
“That was really a great year for us,” Cook said. “People were coming back to shows, and we managed to keep expenses down.”
In fiscal year 2023, however, Cook estimates Five Flags Center’s total event revenue will fall by about $120,000 compared to the first 11 months of the previous fiscal year. Total operating expenses are expected to increase by about $350,000.
Cook said he is exploring other methods for generating revenue at Five Flags Center over the next year. In the first half of the fiscal year, Five Flags will focus on hosting family-friendly events, such as the upcoming Disney Junior Live on Tour and Peppa Pig Live.
“We are leaning toward family shows, which still have a lot of interest,” Cook said. “The only downside is, these events don’t typically generate a lot of income for concessions.”
Cook said he also will work to increase revenue through advertisement and sponsorships. The new fiscal year budget estimates that Five Flags will generate $67,000 in advertising revenue.
Cook said industry analysis currently indicates that interest in ticketed events will increase again sometime in spring 2024 but that Five Flags’ revenues also are impacted by increased local competition.
He pointed to several new event centers emerging in Iowa, such as the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
“We simply have more competition than we used to,” Cook said. “We are still seeing that downward pressure from that increased competition.”
Rod Bakke, a member of Dubuque’s Civic Center Commission, said the emergence of new event centers is creating more pressure on the city to invest in making improvements to Five Flags.
“More and more, the status of our facility is becoming a hindrance,” Bakke said. “If somebody in the area is better fit to take that show, then that is where it will be booked.”
Dubuque City Council members have discussed investing in improving Five Flags Center for several years, most recently considering asking residents to approve the city borrowing funds to construct a new center.
Earlier this year, council members voted to not go forward with a March referendum asking residents to approve the city borrowing up to $92 million to construct a new Five Flags Center amid concerns that the project would put the city at 86% of its statutory debt limit and could result in a downgrade in the city’s bond rating.
Council members directed staff to research other potential improvement scenarios for the Five Flags Center and their projected costs. Those results are expected to be presented to City Council on Oct. 24.
