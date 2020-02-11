A member of the City of Dubuque’s Planning Services Department will lead the department as its next director.
Wally Wernimont will take over as city planning services manager from Laura Carstens on April 30 upon her retirement, the city announced Monday.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen appointed Wernimont following a national search to replace Carstens, who has served in the position since 1989, according to a press release.
Wernimont has been a member of the city’s planning services department since 2001, serving as an assistant and associate planner. Wernimont also temporarily served as assistant director of housing and community development for the city from June to September 2019. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in community and regional planning from Iowa State University.
As planning services manager, Wernimont will oversee the city’s review and approval of development and zoning request and guide long-range planning, administration of land-use regulations and historic preservation activities.