An annual event highlighting the architectural landscape of Dubuque will begin next week.
Dubuque Main Street's Architecture Days will begin Monday, May 1, and continue through May 6, an online announcement states.
The Dubuque Preservation Awards Reception and Recognition presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Voices Studios at 1585 Central Ave. Tours of the renovated space also will be available.
All events throughout the week are free, but reservations are required. Interested individuals can register on TicketBud, call 563-588-4400 or email office@dubuquemainstreet.org.
The tour schedule is as follows:
Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., also will host free events throughout the week as part of Architecture Days, including a maker space activity.
