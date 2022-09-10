CASCADE, Iowa — Accura HealthCare of Cascade is raising money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s by hosting a volleyball and beanbag tournament Sunday, Sept. 11, at Cascade Community Park.
The walk is a national event, with most states having it in the fall. Each city has their walk on different weekends, with Dubuque’s walk taking place Oct. 8.
“Each year we participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Dubuque,” said Accura Director Rachel Feeney. “All Accura facilities are fundraising, and we’re trying for a goal of $1,200, which is pretty high but I think we can do it.
“You can donate up until December, but our idea was to fundraise as much as we could before the walk and donate it at the end.”
Feeney said the beanbag and volleyball tournament are taking place at the same time to draw more people. The money will be raised through registration fees. Part of the money will go to payouts for first place on volleyball and the top three places in beanbags. All other money will contribute to the fundraising.
“Everything we fundraise, we will donate or give to the Alzheimer’s Association,” Feeney said. “They will put it towards their research funding in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”
Food trucks will be present at the tournaments, and carry-in coolers will be allowed as long as there is no glass.
Feeney said the idea for a sand volleyball tournament came from her work coaching volleyball at Cascade High School.
“We wanted to try and get a sand league going in the local park,” Feeney said. “We also participate in our own sand league, and it’s really fun. It’s kind of competitive, but it’s more about just having fun and it’s going to a good cause. We also know how popular the beanbags, or cornhole, is around this area. There’s some pretty big tournaments a lot of people participate in, so we thought we might as well utilize the whole park and kill two birds with one stone.”
Feeney said organizers hope to have at least eight teams signed up for volleyball. Beanbag registration will be the day of the event from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The volleyball games begin earlier that morning at 8:30 a.m. Feeney said organizers actively are seeking more people to join in both events.
“We want Cascade community involvement because we’re fundraising for the fight to end Alzheimer’s within our Cascade community,” Feeney said. “Come join us and have lots of fun.”
