MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members this week appointed Mallory Smith, the city’s former property maintenance inspector, to the role of interim city manager while they prepare to replace City Manager Gerald Smith.
Mallory Smith said her role as interim city manager was effective immediately.
Gerald Smith will still be accessible if needed, but the city decided to give him the extra time to prepare to move either to Eau Claire, Wis., or the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina where he is a finalist for city manager positions, Mallory Smith said.
Mallory Smith said the city is still months away from posting a description of the new city manager position. She said she does not plan to apply for the permanent position.
“I think it will be exciting to work with people," Mallory Smith said. "I have been here for a year and a half now. My biggest thing will be able to work with everyone to keep things moving.”