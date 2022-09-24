Work continues to bring the proposed construction of a 56-unit apartment project in Dubuque to fruition.
City staff members are reviewing the site plan for the housing project on two properties on Bies Drive, just west of Hills & Dales Childcare Center & Preschool, while City Council members also will consider a proposed tax incentive requested by the developer that would partially abate increases in property taxes for the next 10 years.
Council members this week voted unanimously to hold a public hearing on Nov. 7 for a proposed urban revitalization area for the project site, which would allow for the creation of the tax incentives.
City documents state Callahan Construction intends to construct two 28-unit apartment buildings that would be surrounded by 56 outdoor parking stalls and green space. Council members approved reclassifying the two 40,000-square-foot parcels from commercial to residential zoning last November in anticipation of the project.
Joel Callahan, president of Callahan Construction, did not return calls and messages asking for comment on this story.
The housing incentive under consideration by council members is one of several new incentives approved by the council earlier this month to increase the city’s housing stock.
Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said Callahan Construction is the only developer to request the urban revitalization area incentive so far.
City officials have argued that the proposed tax abatement is part of an ongoing effort to increase housing in the community.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh argued that while the project has been in development for some time, the proposed incentives will help make it financially viable.
“There are a number of different projects that we have approved that haven’t moved forward yet,” he said. “This is something that could help these developments financially.”
Added Wernimont, “The developer proposed the idea for this. The development wouldn’t happen without the incentives.”
If granted, the developer would be allowed to abate a portion of any increase in property taxes created by the new construction for the next 10 years. Over time, the abatement would decrease, with the first year providing 80% of tax increase abatement. By the 10th year, the tax abatement would decrease to 20%.
Wernimont said the city has not calculated an estimated amount of property tax that would be abated in that time.
Cavanagh stressed that the Nov. 7 public hearing will be to approve the urban revitalization area for the site of the proposed apartment project, and that the tax abatement incentive would require separate approval.
However, he noted his support for providing the incentive to the project.
“We need to increase our housing stock if we want to continue to thrive as a community,” he said. “If we don’t have things like this in place, we are really going to struggle to keep up.”
Council Member Ric Jones also expressed his support for approving the housing incentive for the project.
“In-development and moving forward are two different stages,” he said. “Everybody knows we need housing, and we need it bad.”
