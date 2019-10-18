As the music of Morton Gould’s lighthearted variation on “Yankee Doodle” pranced from instrument to instrument, Mikala Schnering and hundreds of other students stared at the stage in rapt attention.
“When they did ‘Yankee Doodle,’ there were parts you knew and other parts that were different — I liked that,” said Mikala, a fifth grade
student from Platteville, Wis.
The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra performed three concerts for area fifth graders Thursday at Five Flags Theater, as part of the organization’s annual Arts Trek series.
“Today is about introducing
students to symphonic music,” said Madalyn Mackey, director of education for Dubuque Symphony
Orchestra. “We have two series of these concerts. The first taste of orchestral music the students get is at our third grade concerts.”
Thursday’s fifth grade concerts drew a record 2,036 students, teachers and chaperones, according to Mackey.
“We’re very excited to welcome that many people in the door,” she said. “Those people are coming from as far away as Viroqua and Boscobel in Wisconsin, and we have students from as far away as an hour into Iowa, as well. The reach of these concerts continues to grow every year.”
Symphony Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator introduced the students to orchestral versions of songs linked to America’s history.
“We pick music specifically to align with some of the things they’re learning in their curriculum at school,” Mackey said. “Specifically, we outline different aspects of the Constitution. It’s a nice way for the students to see how music and, in this case, government can align so beautifully and how music can really represent things beyond just the notes on the page.”
Soprano Dodie Whitaker sang along with the orchestra to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the traditional version of “Yankee Doodle,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Students sang along to some songs, but sat in silence for others as the music swelled.
“A lot of our kids have never seen an instrument performed on stage,” said Heather Williams, music teacher at Dubuque’s Audubon Elementary School. “They’re just learning music.”
Whitaker and rapper Stephon Baldwin, who performs as Lyric, sent a charge through the audience of students during a rousing performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “My Shot,” from the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” performed with orchestral backing. Students throughout the theater sang along to the popular song.
“I really liked ‘My Shot,’” said Mia Huser, a fifth grade student from Platteville. “I also liked ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ because of the singer (Whitaker).”
Symphony violinist Barb Ehlers, of Lake City, Minn., said performing for the students “is awesome.”
“You get to see the kids so excited,” said Ehlers, a former music teacher in Dubuque. “They realize that if they come to the symphony, you can hear all kinds of music.”