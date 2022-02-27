Three candidates have announced runs for two seats on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors — the two current supervisors and one area mayor.
Democrats and Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham have both announced they will seek reelection.
Sageville Mayor Wayne Kenniker will run for the Board of Supervisors this year as a Republican.
Should he win, Kenniker would be the second Republican on the board — joining Supervisor Harley Pothoff, elected in 2020. Such a win would mark the first time two Republicans served on the board at the same time in at least 70 years.
Wayne KennikerA career electric utility worker, Kenniker was elected mayor in 2019 and reelected last year. A near-lifetime resident of Sageville, he has taken a more prominent public role in recent years, becoming a regular voice of opposition to county mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kenniker said he was inspired to run for supervisor this year by what he sees as debilitating tension between current members of the Board of Supervisors. He said Pothoff’s leadership of the board as chair has helped, but that the tension continues to be problematic.
Decorum aside, Kenniker said the frayed relationship between supervisors was especially disruptive due to open meetings laws requiring that public meetings and closed sessions be the only time supervisors discuss county work.
“That doesn’t mean that all three people are going to agree on everything,” he said. “But there needs to be civil conversations and the ability to help each other. So when three people have a discussion about a topic — whether it’s making someone look foolish or downplaying their ideas in a public setting — (that) does not seem to be productive atmosphere.”
Kenniker also hopes to increase representation, if elected. “The People need to know they are heard and represented,” his flyers read. That, Kenniker said, was a guiding force behind his leadership in the Dubuque County Patriots.
“Some people will look at that organization as rebellious, looking to ‘take the other side’ of issues,” he said. “That’s not really the case. ...So, often what happens, folks will hear something on the national news about something happening in Virginia school districts and immediately jump to the conclusion that the same things are happening here. One thing that I’ve worked hard to do with this group is to get them to engage with the different government entities in the Dubuque Community and find out what’s really happening here.”
The Patriots group regularly posts agendas for local school board meetings and video of Board of Supervisors meetings on its Facebook page.
The group has also hosted Republican lawmakers and candidates for office. It has endorsed candidates in some races. It has also posted petitions for groups protesting mask or vaccine mandates to mitigate COVID-19, especially in schools. It also shared a video claiming the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol was an inside job targeting Trump supporters and a petition by the Constitutional Law Group that aimed to pressure county prosecutors to join a lawsuit against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ann McDonoughMcDonough was elected in 2018, after a career as a small business owner and an attorney.
She said that a big focus of her time as a supervisor has been in the realm of public health, including representing the county on the governing board of Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East-Central Region and — lately — as liaison to the Dubuque County Board of Health.
“I’ve focused on brain-health issues, substance-abuse issues, really all things public health, including building a sustainable food network,” she said.
McDonough also helped guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, along with her fellow supervisors. Now, she said it is time to return to addressing substance misuse in the county.
“We didn’t have a strong structure beforehand. Now, with the pandemic, we’re having to rebuild,” she said. “We don’t have all the services for substance use, like detoxification. Those don’t exist in our community. So we have to make stronger connections between our (mental health) access hub and access centers (elsewhere).”
McDonough also said that she has done all she could to bring rural Dubuque County and the smaller cities there into the fold in county decision making.
“We’re working with our partners, which is an important goal for me — the work that the City of Dubuque is doing, the work that Dyersville is doing,” she said. “When I talk about child care, I don’t just mean addressing the child care shortage in the City of Dubuque, but in Holy Cross where they’re talking about opening a child care center there.”
McDonough also said she hopes the Board of Supervisors will soon return to the long-term planning process she began with Wickham and then-supervisor Dave Baker before its disruption by the pandemic.
Jay WickhamAn Epworth native, Wickham was appointed to his seat following the death of former Supervisor Tom Hancock. He was then elected in 2016 to finish Hancock’s term and again in 2018.
Regional director for the Small Business Development Center at Northeast Iowa Community College, Wickham was also a co-founder of software company Cartegraph where he worked for 25 years selling technology to governments. He said that experience made him inclined to focus, once elected, on areas of government where he can have an impact.
And Wickham put numbers to a lot of those impacts — 100-plus miles of roads paved, 50 county structure changes, 50 in-home child care spots created, 350 to 400 acres in three new Conservation Department areas.
“In my terms on the Board of Supervisors, I would say the board has been as productive as any board in recent history,” he said. “Probably headlining that would be the reduction of the property tax levy.”
Since 2016, the Board of Supervisors has brought the county’s property tax levy down at least 10%.
“That’s our only tool to reduce property tax is that levy,” Wickham said. “The management of that levy by all of those involved — supervisors and our staff. And that’s without a reduction in services or employees.”
Before he was elected, Wickham said he had heard repeatedly that the county’s park system facility was “substandard.” So, while also a supervisor, he ran for the Dubuque County Conservation Board, where he still serves, as a way to address those needs even further.
“I was the first supervisor to be on the conservation board, which was a marked change,” he said.
Wickham also highlighted the hiring of a number of administrators within county government who make the county “stronger and more viable.”
The filing period for county primary candidates runs from March 7 to March 25. Primary election day is June 7.