The Dubuque Police Department has received more than four times the number of reports of threats made against groups of people this year compared to last year.
Data provided by the department shows that officers have received 17 reports of threat-of-terrorism incidents so far this year. That compares to just four such reports in 2021.
“There’s definitely been a rise in the number of threats, specifically reported in the schools, which is following a national trend,” said Lt. Brendan Welsh. “In the national trend, the public has been voicing threats and causing alarm more so than we’ve seen in the past five years.”
Welsh said the crime of harassment involves intimidating one or a couple of people. An incident is elevated to be considered a crime of threat of terrorism if an individual means to intimidate a specific group or assembly of people, and the threat also involves the potential use of a dangerous weapon.
Of the 17 reports of threat of terrorism in Dubuque so far this year, Welsh said 11 involved minors. Five of those 11 cases resulted in juvenile charges. Officers investigating the other six incidents deemed the threat “too vague” or the minor involved “too young” to result in charges, Welsh said.
The other six reports involved adults. Five have resulted in arrests, while Welsh said one case is pending.
Those arrested on an adult threat-of-terrorism charge, a felony, face up to five years in prison if convicted.
The five adult cases in which an arrest was made so far have been:
- A Dubuque man who posted on Facebook that it was “time to drive by the school” with a semiautomatic rifle. The man, David J. Hanson Jr., 42, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison.
- A former Clarke University student who posted a threat of violence against the school and university President Thomas Chesney, triggering a lockdown. Rashaud Colbert, 24, has pleaded guilty to the threat-of-terrorism charge and will be sentenced Dec. 5.
- A man who allegedly threatened to kill people at a Dubuque bar if they called law enforcement. Ultimately, the charge of threat of terrorism against Eric J. Wheaton, 34, of Dubuque, was dismissed, and he was sentenced to two years of probation for a charge of first-degree harassment.
- A Dubuque security guard who allegedly made threats against staff in his building. Mark S. Krolick, 64, has pleaded not guilty.
- A Dubuque man who allegedly threatened to “go on a rampage” after complaining about his co-workers and customers. Devin M. Roling, 21, has not yet entered a plea in the case.
Welsh said reports of threat of terrorism and harassment were filed under the same code in the department’s system until 2021, when the state changed the requirement. Since then, threat-of-terrorism reports are filed separately from harassment reports.
However, Welsh said data does show the number of threat-of-terrorism arrests made in years prior due to a specific charging code.
From 2018 to 2021, there were 10 total arrests for threat of terrorism. Just as many such arrests have been made so far this year.
Welsh said the increase, specifically with minors, might have to do in part with students dealing with elevated levels of stress and anxiety following the disruption of their normal routine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Welsh also noted that many threats are coming from various forms of social media, on which young individuals might feel they are free from adult supervision.
“Students, or even adults in some cases, had something they posted to various social media platforms, probably thinking they are doing so with some degree of privacy,” Welsh said. “But then, people report them to law enforcement and the school district.”
At the school district level, Welsh said, school resource officers work to help evaluate any threat involving the school or students, often meeting with those involved and parents to highlight the severity of making such threatening statements.
“Minors can also face severe consequences,” he said. “That can range from probation to community service to expulsion or time in the state detention facility.”
Welsh noted that a threat a student makes verbally to another student or teacher is investigated, but it would not reach the level of threat of terrorism because the words were not broadcast to a large group of people.
On Oct. 19, the Dubuque Community School District sent an awareness message to families and staff regarding threats. The message outlined the consequences of making threats, highlighting that those statements “are never a joke.”
Mimi Holesinger, the district’s director of behavior and learning supports, said district officials also are seeing more threats made at schools, though she noted the numbers are still “small.”
“Part of this could be us doing a better job getting reports (of threats),” Holesinger said of the increase. “I think social media is playing a part. Students are able to come in and share that with us.”
She said students’ parents have been great at helping identify when threats have been made, as students bring up posts they saw online while they are at home. All reports of threats are investigated and taken seriously, she added.
“A majority (of the threats) are not credible,” she said. “Part of our raising awareness surrounding this is talking to kids about jokes being taken out of context that could be perceived as threats. When you post on social media, you have lost control of your audience.”