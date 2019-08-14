ELIZABETH, Ill. – Elizabeth Nursing Home and Grand View Estates will conduct a mock evacuation drill at 1 p.m. Monday.
This drill will be a full-scale exercise involving staff, residents and volunteers, according to a social media post.
Participants will include the Jo Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department, Jo Daviess County Transit, Elizabeth Police and Fire departments, Elizabeth EMS, River Ridge School District and Company One.
The post states that the simulation will present real-life situations that the staff and residents could face during an actual emergency.
Volunteers are still needed. Interested volunteers may call 815-858-2275 ext. 202.