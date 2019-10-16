The likely arrival of a casino in Rockford, Ill., could spell trouble for gaming entities in Dubuque.
Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles discussed the prospect of a new “mega-casino” in northern Illinois during the Tuesday meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors. The DRA is the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos.
“Both Diamond Jo and us, we get a lot of customers from (Rockford), and they are good customers who will spend a weekend here and spend money here in the community,” Aviles said.
Earlier this month, Rockford City Council members certified a proposal from Hard Rock International to build a new casino there. The proposal now will be sent to the Illinois Gaming Board, which will decide whether to grant a license for the facility.
Aviles said he expects such a project to move forward quickly, with an opening date in 2021.
More than 10% of customers at Q Casino hail from Rockford or other northern Illinois communities, Aviles said.
“I am guessing, once a mega- casino is built, they will think, ‘Why drive an hour and 15 minutes (to Dubuque)?’” Aviles said.
He further noted that the number of video gaming terminals in Illinois continues to ascend and now exceeds 33,000.
Aviles’ concerns came on the heels of an up-and-down month for Dubuque casinos.
Diamond Jo Casino reported revenue of $5.94 million last month, nearly identical to its revenue total from September 2018, according to figures reported to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. General Manager Wendy Runde declined to comment for this story.
Q Casino reported gaming revenue of just less than $4 million in September. That is down 5.3% compared to the same month in the previous year.
These numbers do not include sports betting, nor do they account for concert or hotel revenue.
Q Finance Director Bill Eichhorn said the overall financial picture is far rosier.
“It was another good month,” he said.
Eichhorn said net income at Q Casino was up 22.4% in September and is up 5.2% year to date. Gross revenue increased by 0.7% last month and is up 3.5% year to date.
Aviles emphasized that the diversity of offerings at Q Casino is paramount to its current and future success.
“Any type of revenue we can gain from sports betting really helps us a lot,” he said. “With that, in conjunction with the concerts and some hotel revenues that come our way, we have managed to have a bottom line that still remains solid.”