DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Local tourism officials today announced a four-day celebration tied to the highly anticipated Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
The “Beyond the Game” celebration will be held Aug. 12 to 15. Planned activities include a screening of "Field of Dreams," the 1989 Kevin Costner movie filmed in Dyersville, and multiple exhibits, including a presentation from the Negro League Baseball Museum.
Other events announced by tourism officials are a feature about the history of baseball in Dubuque, a Cooperstown Hall of Fame exhibit and a celebrity question-and-answer session.
Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said more details about the four-day event will be released next month.
“We are still making arrangements, and we are trying to get everything confirmed,” she said. “During those days, we will have a variety of festivities going on around town.”
Events will be free and open to the public.
The four-day festival offers people a way to experience the iconic Dyersville field and film site even if they cannot make it to the Aug. 13 game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees, Thompson said.
“For those people who can’t get the tickets, this is another way for them to participate in those festivities,” she said. “It’s also another way for us to showcase not only the town but Iowa.”
MLB officials still have not released details about ticket availability for the Aug. 13 matchup. More information likely will be released in the spring.
More information for the event will be posted at beyondthegameiowa.com.