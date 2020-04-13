PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As the Wisconsin spring election neared, Beverly Johansen’s daughters initiated a campaign to prevent her from heading to the polls, as she has for decades.
Although Johansen was unfazed, the prospect of their 80-year-old mother checking in potentially infected voters at the Platteville National Guard Armory building concerned them.
“My daughters were all saying, ‘Mom, you can’t work,’” Johansen said. “They were kind of upset that I did anyway.”
The retired attorney sat behind a plexiglass barrier in a cloth face mask, confident that the City of Platteville had established safety protocols that would minimize the risk of exposure to the new coronavirus.
Although Johansen disapproved of the state holding the election and lobbied state lawmakers to reverse course, she continued her 50-year practice of volunteering as a poll worker.
“Everyone should vote, and everyone should have a chance to volunteer,” she said. “You get out and see what’s going on.”
The ease with which she approaches any task is typical, said Sheri Stewart, president of Platteville Kiwanis Club, the organization for which Johansen has served as the longtime secretary and treasurer.
“She’s like the glue that holds it all together,” Stewart said. “She coordinates. She calls. She keeps track of who is when and where.”
During the annual Platteville Dairy Days, Johansen oversees cream puff sales, and she donates her renowned pies for auction at fundraisers throughout the year.
“She is just one of those people you don’t often meet, but when you do, you’re just glad you have someone like that in your life,” Stewart said.
Johansen also previously served on the board of United Way of Platteville. Her dedication to the community was recognized in 2019 when Platteville Regional Chamber presented her with a Lifetime Service Award.
Contemplating all the elections at which she volunteered as a poll worker, only one other stands out as remarkable — the 2000 U.S. presidential election in which faulty punch card ballots in the State of Florida muddled the results. Ultimately, George W. Bush was elected.
“We didn’t have hanging chads, but the paper was put in backwards,” Johansen said. “When we counted votes, we had a lot of work to do get everything turned around.”
Johansen cannot recall ever seeing so few people visit the polls as during Tuesday’s election. Only two voters from her district cast ballots in person.
Nonetheless, Johansen’s presence was crucial, said Platteville City Clerk Candace Klaas.
“I was very thankful she could be there,” Klaas said. “I am required to have chief inspectors. She ended up being one of two chief inspectors. If I wouldn’t have had her, I’m not sure what I would have done.”
Johansen said, “I couldn’t leave her stranded.”