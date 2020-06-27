PEOSTA, Iowa — Members of Cub Scout Pack 5 cheered through their masks as pinewood derby cars sped down the track at Peosta Community Centre on Friday.
The 10 children and family members sat in pairs of chairs spaced several feet apart while adults in the troop placed wooden cars on the track and then collected them after each race.
“It’s been pretty good,” said Payton Elliott, 9, of Epworth. “I like it, pretty much just seeing all the kids be happy that theirs won and watching them zoom down the track.”
It was the first in-person event for the pack since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area. The rest of the members will be racing their cars in shifts today to allow for adequate distancing.
“It’s exciting to get to see everybody,” said Nettie Elliott, assistant cubmaster for Pack 5. “Then there’s that little bit of nervousness, of are we doing everything as best we can to keep everybody safe. That’s why our plan took two weeks to come up with.”
Local scouting groups adjusted their programming during the pandemic to keep kids connected, even when their ability to meet in person was limited. Councils and local units made the transition to virtual programming, though some smaller groups have just started meeting in-person again.
“The prevailing message that we get from our Girl Scout families is, ‘We want more — we want more Girl Scout engagement because this is normal, and I want that for my girl,” said Christy Gibbs, chief marketing officer for the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland, which serves southwest Wisconsin.
Staying connected
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois has been offering virtual programs that engage children in activities such as cupcake making, macrame and science experiments, said Maura Warner, vice president of marketing for the council. Those programs have drawn girls from around the country.
“It was really cool because girls were able to talk to other Girl Scouts in California or Florida or different parts of the region and kind of see that Girl Scouts is a global sisterhood,” Warner said.
The council also is offering a virtual summer camp program in which girls gather online in small groups each day, and camp counselors give them activities to get them outdoors while staying home.
Council staff also gave troops resources to hold online meetings and gave parents information so girls could work on badges independently.
The Northeast Iowa Council of Boy Scouts of America launched a Scout Me In Challenge offering family-centered activities for youth. The group also is holding a virtual program in which participants complete science, technology, engineering and math activities at home, said Anna Hudak, scout executive and CEO of the council.
Troops have been holding virtual meetings for scouts to work on merit badges, though some smaller groups are starting to hold outdoor activities together.
“As families have really navigated this pandemic, it has highlighted that scouting is here for all members of the family, and we are a family-oriented program,” Hudak said. “If anything, we will start to build in more types of family events like our Scout Me In Challenge that families can do together.”
The Blackhawk Area Council of Boy Scouts of America held activities such as a virtual camp out and a day-camp-in-a-box for Cub Scouts, in which participants can receive a box of supplies and watch videos to complete activities at home, said Dane Boudreau, director of field service for the council, which includes Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
Family focus
Anna Schuster, of Dubuque, leads a Girl Scout troop of incoming fifth-graders and a middle-school troop with her husband. Her girls have continued meeting virtually every other week to check in on their lives and different badges they are working on.
Outside of meetings, girls have been picking out badges to work on at their own pace.
“Some are slowly working, and others have earned a few,” Schuster said. “That’s kind of where I wanted them to go at their own pace with parental guidance. It’s unfortunate that we’re not able to be together because a lot of this would have been in the troop setting, meeting in person.”
In Elliott’s Cub Scout pack, some dens have held virtual meetings during the last few months, and pack leaders gave families ideas of things they can do to participate in scouts together.
Her pack also held a food drive for local pantries in which participants left donations at her and the cubmaster’s houses.
“We definitely switched more from a group activity to a family activity,” Elliott said. “We sent out the notice to the parents saying, ‘Hey, if you as a family do this, it works for all the kids in the group.’”
Her children, Payton and Dawson, said participating in Cub Scouts virtually has been a little weird, especially not getting to see their friends. However, they were able to participate in activities such as a virtual day camp. Dawson has met with his den virtually, and Payton worked on earning her adventure loops.
The socially distanced pinewood derby was a welcome activity, though, because they finally had the chance to see other pack members in person.
“It’s just a pretty fun time in scouts,” Dawson said.