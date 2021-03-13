City of Dubuque budget hearings

All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held virtually.

The remaining meetings (with departments being covered) are:

March 22: Water, Water & Resource Recovery Center, public works, engineering.

March 24: Public hearing to adopt the fiscal year 2022 budget.

Meetings will be aired on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2, streamed live and archived at cityofdubuque.org/media and streamed live on the city’s Facebook page. Members of the public can join the meetings at global.gotomeeting.com/join/337661181 or by calling 877-568-4106. The access code is 337-661-181. The link, phone number and access code will be the same for each meeting. All comments must be accompanied by a name and address.