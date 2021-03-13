City leaders this week indicated their support for a new Dubuque Police Department position that would aim to reduce the number of people going to jail.
In conjunction with the police department and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the community diversion and prevention coordinator would assist in developing strategies and programs that would work to reduce the jail population, identify people and families in need of assistance in order to avoid contact with police and point out new approaches to reduce the negative impacts of jail sentences or fines.
Police Chief Mark Dalsing presented the proposed position, which was recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen, to City Council members during a departmental budget hearing session for fiscal year 2022, which begins on July 1.
Dalsing said the position would mark a new approach by the police department to better work with those at threat of entering jail and those finishing jail sentences.
“So many ideas have been thrown about for ways to move forward equity around policing, and so much of it is untried,” Dalsing said. “There’s going to be a lot of trial and error as we go forward. We’ll have some failures, but I expect a ton more successes than anything.”
Funding the position would require the city to pay $88,060 annually.
Dalsing said the position would be closely tied to the proposed new city Office of Shared Prosperity and would advance the city’s Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan. The coordinator would focus on working with those at risk of going to jail and those finishing jail sentences to connect them with programs and services throughout the city that could assist them and divert them from future incarceration.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said that he supports the city investing in social work in order to reduce the local jail population.
“I’m very pleased to see it’s moving in the direction of a social worker,” he said. “I think that’s the direction to go.”
Council Member David Resnick asked if the sheriff’s department should share in the cost of the position since it is being created to benefit the county jail.
“Do we think we ought to reach out to the county to help out with the $88,000?” he asked. “Would it be unreasonable to reach out to the county to help with this program, perhaps?”
Council Member Danny Sprank also suggested the city partner with the county.
“I definitely would like to try to find some cost-sharing because this isn’t just a city problem. This is also a county problem,” Sprank said.
Dalsing said he spoke with Sheriff Joe Kennedy, who expressed his interest in the position but added that the county could not contribute funds.
“The sheriff has several positions himself that he is doing through his budget process to include some transitions in the jail as well as a brain health law enforcement liaison,” Dalsing said. “He has a number of positions that can’t put him in a position to jump in with us this year, but he said that by all means as this progresses, he will be at the table with us.”
Attempts by the Telegraph Herald to reach Kennedy on Friday were unsuccessful. County Chief Deputy Dave Riniker said Kennedy was on vacation but that the sheriff supports the city’s proposed position, though it will not devote financial support to it in the next fiscal year.
“The sheriff has his own short-term priorities when it comes to the budget,” Riniker said. “At the moment, we have other things that we are focused on.”
Under state law, the city must finalize its budget for the next fiscal year by March 31.
Highlights from the budget hearing included:
Emergency Management
- Revenue or resources projected: $478,238
- Expenditures projected: $426,120
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 7.2% decrease
- Tax support requested: $104,400
- Tax support current year: $104,400
- Employment change: Emergency Management staff employed by Dubuque County government
- Recommended improvement packages: None
Emergency Communications Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $576,098
- Expenditures projected: $1,676,152
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 3.3% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,100,054
- Tax support current year: $1,061,031
- Employment change: No employment changes for the upcoming fiscal year, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 19.28 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $7,900 to increase the overtime budget. In previous years, the communications center has exceeded its budgeted overtime.
Police Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,615,478
- Expenditures projected: $16,855,028
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 4.3% increase
- Tax support requested: $15,239,550
- Tax support current year: $14,625,479
- Employment change: Creating the community diversion and prevention coordinator position, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 122.56 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $88,060 for the creation of the community diversion and prevention coordinator position.
Fire Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $2,573,221
- Expenditures projected: $12,518,221
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 5.4% increase
- Tax support requested: $9,944,260
- Tax support current year: $10,484,057
- Employment change: No employment changes, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 92.16 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $1,890 for purchasing a membership to the American Ambulance Association and ACE Data Collection Education Subscription; $1,000 for an annual subscription to the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival program, a data management system for comparing emergency medical services system performance with other communities.