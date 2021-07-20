DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A recently signed bipartisan state budget includes a new half-time assistant district attorney for Lafayette County, according to Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville.
A total of $38,000 was allocated to fund the position.
“Currently, Lafayette and Crawford counties are the only two counties that don’t have an assistant district attorney,” Novak stated in a press release. “For the past four years, Lafayette County has seen an increase in prosecutions, which has put a strain on the office.”
District Attorney Jenna Gill, Judge Duane Jorgenson and local law enforcement urged Novak to advocate for the position, he added.
“As it stands now, District Attorney Gill is the only attorney in the Lafayette County District Attorney’s Office,” Novak stated. “Outside of court appearances, District Attorney Gill also participates in various meetings with local departments and agencies, as well as advancing evidenced-based practices relating to deferred prosecution and judgment for first-time offenders. It’s clear based on the current workload that an additional half-time assistant district attorney would increase the efficiency of the office and allow for justice to more effectively be carried out.”