MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Elaine Dull was always on the go.
She made the rounds through Maquoketa, stopping to chat — sometimes at Bob’s Barber Shop, then coffee with the retired “boys” at Main Street Cafe.
She laughed distinctly and did so with little provocation.
“She always had a story to tell,” said her daughter, Brenda Klemme. “Although, she was very stubborn and independent, and if she was mad at you, you knew.”
Elaine, a longtime Maquoketa resident, died April 3 at the age of 64 from a pulmonary embolism, Brenda said.
Throughout her days, Elaine adhered to the slogan, “Live and learn.”
She was born Dec. 5, 1956, and lived on a farm near Central City, where her family grew corn and beans and raised beef cattle.
During the winter, Elaine and her three siblings sledded down the hills on the property, and after the snow melted in the spring, they tromped in the creek that wound behind their home.
In her early teens, Elaine developed kyphosis, a forward rounding of the spine. She wore a brace in junior high and high school.
“She got bullied a lot for it,” said her sister Erin Reinicke.
Elaine married Wayne Metz shortly before she graduated in 1975 and moved to Maquoketa.
“She absolutely reinvented herself,” Reinicke said. “She never ever thought once about coming back to Central City. … But I know she missed it.”
Elaine and Wayne divorced. She later married Jim Potter, but that marriage later ended.
Elaine, a single mother for several years, raised her three children — Klemme, Adam Metz and Eric Potter — to become hard workers.
Elaine herself held multiple jobs at restaurants and pubs in Maquoketa, waiting tables and fixing drinks. She cashiered at Walmart and Kwik Star and managed Voy Theatres.
Elaine is perhaps best known for driving buses for Maquoketa Community School District. For the past 20 years, she traveled mornings and afternoons on routes that took her northwest of the city.
At the end of the academic year, she transported students to the local Dairy Queen or McDonald’s for treats.
For a time, Elaine inspected meters for Peoples Natural Gas, a task that required her to trudge up to 10 miles per day through people’s yards, whether the day brought a blizzard or a scorcher.
So known was Elaine in Maquoketa that she often learned of her children’s infractions before they learned they had been caught. As punishment, they accompanied her as she worked.
“I got suspended from school one time, and all three days, I wasn’t sitting at home having it easy,” Potter said. “I was walking.”
Elaine married her longtime partner of 17 years, Clay Dull, in 2008. Clay, who had been ill with cancer, died later that year.
A visit to Elaine’s historic home, constructed at the turn of the 20th century, revealed how much she enjoyed collecting Victorian antiques and pig memorabilia.
For the eight years preceding her death, Elaine dated Mike Sheehan. Her dachshunds, Roxie and Slinky, and chihuahua, Oliver, kept them company, and Elaine relished visits with her eight grandchildren.
She dined at Olive Garden with her sister Calleen Randall, attended church at Maquoketa First United Methodist and assisted the Jackson County Historical Society.
Elaine sewed and cross-stitched. She enjoyed driving backcountry roads on Sundays. In her later years, she traveled abroad to Russia and Vietnam and was planning another trip to Ireland.
“But really,” Klemme said, “she enjoyed making people smile.”