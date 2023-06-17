PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Owners of a well-known Platteville building are seeking state funding for several renovations and repairs to ensure continued community use of the space.
Platteville Common Council members this week heard updates on needed improvements at the former Platteville Armory building, 475 N. Water St., which the city sold to a group of local buyers in February.
The new owners hope to apply for an up-to $250,000 Community Development Investment grant from Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to help fund the improvements. The program requires the city to apply for the funds and then, if selected, disperse the funds to project leaders.
The new owners hope to make improvements around the building, including to the gymnasium space, heating, lighting systems and the parking lot, although they need the city’s approval to do so.
“We’re just kind of at the beginning stages of seeing if we can make this happen,” co-owner Chris Richard said. “We knew when we went into it that the boiler was on its last legs, … and we want to make sure the gym floor is in good shape.”
Richard purchased the armory building earlier this year with his wife, Allison, and business partners Josh and Hollie Kuepers, of Dickeyville, and Jason Francois, of Dubuque, for $201,000. The group formed RFK Armory LLC to take ownership of the building.
Platteville Community Planning and Development Director Joe Carroll told council members this week that the grant would not cost the city any money, as it would just be an intermediary to help disburse funds.
“WEDC is looking for projects that have a community benefit in some way or another and this building as it is proposed to be used has different entities that are going to … have a big impact on the community when you look at them altogether,” Carroll said.
Since its sale in February, Richard said the armory building has already had several tenants move in.
The Grant County Aging and Disability Resource Center uses the building’s kitchen to prepare meals for its Platteville senior meal program, and the Head Start child care center will move in once state approvals come in for its space.
Both organizations previously operated out of the old O.E. Gray Early Learning Center building, which will soon be demolished to make way for the city’s new fire station.
In addition, the armory’s gymnasium is being used for city programming, sports camps and private rentals.
“We’ve been hitting a lot of the checkmarks from our (purchase) proposal,” Richard said. “The gym is kind of our main focus … but there’s a lot of square footage there so we’re still exploring a few different opportunities.”
Platteville officials will vote on whether to submit the grant application at their June 27 meeting. If approved, the project would then go to WEDC for consideration.