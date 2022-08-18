CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade’s biggest annual celebration is returning this week with the sixth annual Hometown Days celebration.
This year’s theme is “Cascade Hometown and Country Days.” Shontele Orr, the chairperson of the Hometown Days Committee, said the theme is a celebration of Cascade’s farming community.
“Each year we solicit ideas from the public around the theme, and we have had quite a bit of feedback for this year and future years,” she said. “This year we went with Hometown and Country Days so we could celebrate all things country and farming. Choosing the FFA (past and present) to be our grand marshal(s) of the parade went in line with this wonderfully. The FFA alumni always help us cook our meal on Friday night, and we greatly appreciate their support.”
The three-day celebration begins Friday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. with a free meal in the park, followed by a best country dress contest with prizes for male, female, group and couple categories, country line dancing with Adams Dance Connection and a children’s area.
Friday’s music will be performed by Zoe Kleitsch from 7:15 to 8 p.m. and by Frank Martin Busch and The Names from 8 to 11 p.m.
Saturday’s festivities will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K Cascade Hometown Days Road Race followed by a parade at 11 a.m. The parade will exit the American Legion parking lot before heading up Van Buren Street and turning west on First Avenue. The route will follow First Avenue through Cascade before ending at Arthur Street. Parade entrants are asked to line up at 10 a.m. on Jackson Street Northeast.
Activities and events scheduled throughout the day include a vendor market, photo booth, sand volleyball tournament, car show, bean bag tournament and free children’s activities. New this year is the addition of a mechanical bull.
Saturday night will feature live music from the Dutch Lilies from 5 to 7:30 and Hillbilly Rockstarz from 8 to 11 with fireworks following.
Sunday morning will feature a free pancake breakfast provided by Cornerstone Church at 9 a.m., followed by church service in the park. At 10, registration for a new addition to Hometown Days will debut in the form of a UTV/Jeep ride that will benefit Small Heroes, Mighty Cause. The ride will begin at 11 a.m. The Hawkeye Vintage Club Tractor Pull will take place at 10:30 a.m.
