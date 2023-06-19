MANCHESTER, Iowa — Following a lengthy discussion held at a special council meeting recently, the City of Manchester has approved a proposed solution for areas of flaking concrete found within one of its newest street projects.
At the previous meeting, the council met with the contractors, the concrete supplier and project engineers to get to the bottom of what exactly had occurred and what was to be done to ensure the city was receiving a project that was up to its standards.
The council was more or less presented with two viable options: to have the concrete torn up and replaced or to grind the surface to remove the scaling. Ultimately, it chose the latter for one of the projects.
The grinding work will remove the top 1/8-inch of concrete on areas experiencing flaking but this remedial measure has so far only been approved for issues on the East Main Street project. The council is electing to hold off on any official action on flaking issues in the Oakview subdivision project until the results from the core samples are back.
According to the contract, this repair work is to be completed at no additional cost to the city.
Project engineers still don’t understand what was causing the flaking as it occurred in areas that were hand-poured, machine-poured and within sections that were poured at different times of the year with different temperatures.
Fixing the scaling issues is the contractor’s last punch-list item that needs to be completed before the council would potentially accept the work done on the project. However, once the project is accepted, the contractual two-year maintenance bond begins, meaning that should the grinding not fix the scaling issue or should some other problem arise, it would still be covered under warranty.
The council also took the first step toward a potential development deal with SAIF Investments, LLC (Family Dollar/Dollar Tree), which is poised to undertake the construction of a new commercial building on the west end.
In order to move forward with the proposal, the council first had to approve an amendment to its Urban Renewal Area, in accordance with Iowa law.
After that motion was unanimously approved by the council, it then set June 26 as the date it will discuss a potential tax increment financing deal that is not to exceed $450,000, according to city documents.
While an exact address wasn’t included, the potential construction site’s property tax parcel identification number corresponds to 1050 West Main Street.