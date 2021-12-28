MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Manchester’s newest lift station will have an additional layer of protection in the event of a flooding emergency, but it might be a while.
The Grayson Lift Station, which provides service to the Oakville Court Subdivision, along with properties east of Bailey Drive, north of U.S. 20 and down Delhi Road, will be equipped with an emergency generator after City Council members recently unanimously signed off on the purchase.
Given how the area has been hit by flooding in the past, city staff recommended purchasing a generator to keep the new lift station operational should the power go out. City Manager Tim Vick explained that when the area is inundated with floodwater, it essentially turns into an island.
Working with the Burrington Group, a quote was obtained from Electrical Engineering and Equipment for the natural gas generator at a price tag of $23,433.
Included with the generator is a weather-proof enclosure and delayed transition automatic transfer switch along with startup and testing services and delivery to the site.
While council members agreed this purchase will be worth the cost in the event of a flood, they hope that won’t happen any time soon as supply-chain issues have created a lengthy lead time on delivery. Should all go as planned, the generator will arrive in the next 52 to 58 weeks.