A local nonprofit organization will host a two-week virtual event in lieu of a single-night fundraising gala this year.
Riverview Center’s virtual event will take place from Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 30, and will include a silent auction and testimonials, according to a press release.
The release states that the event will take the place of the organization’s annual Evening of Light gala due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The center provides free and confidential services for survivors of sexual assault in 16 counties and survivors of domestic violence in two counties in Illinois.
To register, visit one.bidpal.net/eveningoflight.