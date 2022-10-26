U.S. Senate candidate retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken (far right) greets attendees during Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce's Politics & Eggs event at Hotel Julien Dubuque on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken highlighted numerous foreign and domestic threats during an appearance in Dubuque on Tuesday, saying his background would best help the nation face them.
Franken, the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, spoke at the final event of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Politics & Eggs” series. Other events in the series have featured Grassley; U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa; and Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, who is running against Hinson to represent Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District.
About 50 people attended Tuesday’s event at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
In his speech and answers to audience questions, Franken spoke of dark times — especially regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine combined with what he characterized as its global manipulation of technology, utilities, elections and media.
Franken said his military background made him a better leader for the moment than Grassley.
“How the United States responds to this will be the lens through which the world will forevermore view how the United States defends the ideals that truly built our nation,” he said. “If America wants to be that broad-shouldered leadership voice in the world and that purveyor of the international currency of trade and diplomacy, we must continuously wear that mantle of responsibility.”
Franken predicted the ongoing war in Ukraine would impact the cost of agriculture and price of Iowa crops by creating food scarcity in Europe, which would drive people there to turn toward cheaper and more accessible foods such as rice and fish. He predicted energy shocks from the war but also blamed corporate greed for much of current rising inflation.
“Much of the cause of inflation today is as a result of undue markups by corporations today,” he said. “It has nothing to do with worldwide energy markets. It is a simple opportunity to raise the prices without justification.”
Franken bemoaned the recent drought of military and other career experience in Congress, which he said had been replaced with “career politicians” such as Grassley. He also said Grassley’s campaign attacking his military career was a political ploy.
“For me, depending on where you tune in, I’m either a war hawk one moment or a naïve peacenik the other, which is quite comical, but pretty typical of folks who want to play politics in serious times,” he said. “I don’t have a lot of patience at some stages of my life for non-serious leaders during serious times.”
Grassley’s campaign, in an emailed response, attacked Franken for continuing to support President Joe Biden.
“Mike Franken says Joe Biden is doing a ‘fabulous job’ as president, but the truth is that Joe Biden is failing America as 40-year-high inflation forces Iowans to pay more for rent, groceries, utilities and gas,” said Grassley campaign spokeswoman Michaela Sundermann. “That’s not leadership — that’s throwing in the towel.”
Franken made multiple stops in Dubuque on Tuesday, including at Table Mound Manufactured Home Park. After meeting with Franken there, U.S. Army veteran Dennis Krapfl said Franken’s military service was one reason he was voting for him.
“I listened to him in the debate and know he’ll do right,” Krapfl said. He then told Franken: “We need you to beat Grassley. I know that.”
