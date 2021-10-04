Brian Hampton reached into a clear plastic bin of miniature figures, held them up and examined their minute details.
“I haven’t bought anything yet, but I will,” said Hampton, of Waterloo, Iowa. “I like to look at everything first and then come back.”
Hampton was among several dozen people circulating through Five Flags Center on Sunday in Dubuque, checking out wares at QuadCon, an annual show celebrating comic books, toys, video games and other aspects of pop culture.
“We’ve got a lot of geeky goodness on site,” said John Wells, the Davenport, Iowa-based show organizer and a vendor of comic books and other items.
Hampton was browsing a series of tables belonging to vendors Matt and Rose Schneider, of Moline, Ill.
“We’ve done this show four times,” Matt Schneider said. “The first time, we met a lot of people who ended up following us, so now every time we come here, we see the same people and we bring stuff we know they’ll be interested in.”
The Schneiders don’t attend many shows.
“It’s more of a hobby,” Matt Schneider said.
Instead, he said the couple appreciates the connection they make when they sell items from their collection of figurines and DVDs.
“It’s not about the money — it’s the enjoyment of doing it,” Matt Schneider said. “That’s all that matters.”
Wells said his QuadCon shows travel throughout the region for about 30 shows annually. The event also featured a costume contest and a video game tournament.
“We go from Omaha (Neb.) to Madison (Wis.) to St. Louis,” Wells said. “We’ve got artists who came from St. Louis, vendors who came from Minnesota. They come from all over. We’re here to give the people of Dubuque a good time.”
Wells said his show is small enough — about 60 vendors — that it can adapt to various situations. He said that is how the QuadCon show was able to hold an event last October in Dubuque, when the area was emerging from a period of strict COVID-19-related restrictions.
All vendors and visitors wore masks during Sunday’s event at Five Flags, and several even wore elaborate masks of a popular bounty hunter who has emerged from “Star Wars” culture.
“This is my fourth time coming here,” said Grant Nielsen, of Independence, Iowa, one of a handful of Boba Fett-costumed people in attendance at the show. “I like seeing all of the different people and meeting the different artists.”
Nielsen spent time at the show browsing a collection of artworks by Tony Phouphommakhith, of Roscoe, Ill.
“This is my first year in Dubuque, but I’ve been to three or four other QuadCon shows,” Phouphommakhith said. “This artwork has been a hobby of mine since grade school.”
Wells said vendors and visitors alike have a “shared interest in toys, comics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
“We go around from town to town and we give people a forum to get together,” he said. “I think we’re all social beings and we need that social interaction to not go crazy at home.”