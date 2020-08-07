DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Police said a man was arrested in Dyersville for assaulting a woman, causing a face wound that required stitches and breaking at least one of her ribs.
Mervin M. Chester, 35, no permanent address, was arrested on charges of domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury and public intoxication.
Court documents state that he and Vickie L. Sturgeon were living together in a camp in the “field/woods” along Beltline Road in Dyersville when he assaulted her between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. She reported that he twisted her arms; hit her in the face, causing a wound requiring stitches to her mouth; and elbowed her in the ribs, cracking one or possibly two.
In a later interview, Chester told police that he was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident and that he didn’t remember it.
He was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when police responded to a report of a highly intoxicated man questioning people at the Dyersville Fire Department. Documents state that Chester was visibly intoxicated and had a half-full bottle of what appeared to be bourbon. His blood alcohol content measured 0.274%.