More than 100 buyers flocked to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Thursday evening for the chance to bid on abandoned property from the Dubuque Police Department.
Michael Irvin, of Dubuque, was pleased by the array of items available, from jewelry to jumper cables, a bowling ball to a Bluetooth speaker, a pair of wingback chairs and even a waffle maker.
“I’m an auction buff,” he said. “It’s a nice night — and free entertainment.”
For the last 21 years, the Dubuque Police Department has worked with Cascade-based company Ivan Kurt Auction & Realty to auction off abandoned property accumulated by the department. Owner Ivan Kurt said the events frequently draw a large crowd.
“People like to see what got stolen,” he said Thursday afternoon. “We’ve got a lot of interesting stuff.”
However, Travis Kramer, the police department’s property and evidence coordinator, said very few items at the auctions actually come from theft cases.
“In our theft cases, our investigators work as diligently as they can to find owners and get property returned,” he said.
He explained that the items up for auction are classified by police as “abandoned property.” Such items begin their life in the police department when they are sent to Kramer’s department in one of several ways: as found property, evidence or items taken for safekeeping.
Kramer said most of the items for sale Thursday night were found property or evidence.
“Evidence just means it’s related to a criminal case, not that it went into a courtroom,” he said. “Nothing that would go to auction has ever been in a courtroom as an exhibit.”
According to Kramer, the police department holds property for 90 days while making every effort to identify and contact an owner.
“If we have a known owner, there’s a chance given to get your stuff back, and in my mind, that’s clearly the preferred option,” he said.
If an owner cannot be identified or does not claim their property within the three-month time frame, the property becomes abandoned. Kramer said the state gives police departments several options for abandoned property, of which auction is one.
Police departments may also keep items for internal use or donate them to charity. For example, the Dubuque Police Department donates bicycles to the Dubuque Rescue Mission’s repair program.
For items with value, however, auction is often the best option. Kramer said the department sends items to auction about once every two years, with proceeds going to the city’s general fund.
Not all unclaimed items are sent to auction. Kramer said the department cannot legally auction firearms, although gun cases are allowed. Found property such as cell phones and car keys also won’t find their way to the auction table.
Still, there was plenty to choose from on Thursday as buyers perused the tables, peered through telescopes and experimentally swung sledgehammers before the auction began.
Nancy Hingtgen, of Bellevue, studied her auction catalog in search of interesting items. She said she and her husband, Dennis, had attended several auctions in the past, but never one with police department items.
“We never went to one of these before, so we decided to come check it out,” Nancy said.
Just before 5:30 p.m., Kurt got the auction underway, beginning with coins, watches and jewelry. His voice rang out confidently in the familiar auctioneer’s cadence as cards shot up across the room and bidders collected their goods.
Dave and Ellen Willis, of Dubuque, were also attending their first police department auction.
“Some of the listings were interesting to us,” Ellen said, adding that the couple had their eye on a bike trailer.
Kurt genially heckled the crowd as the bidding continued.
“Don’t you quit, now!” he said as the price for one lot went too high for a would-be buyer.
A few minutes later, he presented a blood pressure monitor.
“Take your own blood pressure at home and tell the doctor he’s a liar,” he said, to laughs from the crowd.
Bidding for the monitor began at five dollars and topped off at $27.50.
Dianne and David Simmons, of Worthington, Iowa, attended the event with their son Josh Simmons and his son, Jordan, 3.
Dianne said the concept of a police department auction was interesting to the family, and the wide variety of items surprised her.
“There’s some different items, like cologne,” she said. “There’s all kinds of different stuff that I didn’t think they might have.”