HANEY TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Authorities said a southwest Wisconsin man faces drug charges following a crash last week in Crawford County.
Steven Mezera, 62, of Boscobel, was arrested Thursday in Haney Township on charges of second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of meth paraphernalia, according to a press release this week from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department. Mezera also was cited with inattentive driving, operating left of center and possession of open intoxicants.
The release states that Mezera was driving east on Taylor Ridge Road near Hughes Road at 8:30 a.m. Thursday when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned onto the driver’s side.
Mezera had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Authorities found “items related to the use of methamphetamine” in his vehicle, along with meth and an open bottle of vodka, according to the release.