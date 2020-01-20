BELMONT, Wis. — A longtime Belmont Community School employee will cease to serve as the district’s head administrator in 2021.
The Belmont School Board this week issued a notice of its intent to not renew District Superintendent Christy Larson’s contract. Larson has served in the role since July 2015 and has been with the school district for more than 16 years. She did not respond to a request for comment.
School Board President Craig Abing declined to state the reasons for the decision, stating that the matter was discussed in closed session.
“This is normal protocol for a lot of the schools,” he said.
Larson’s contract expires in June 2021.
Abing said the board has not started to plan for the hiring of a new superintendent.