DARLINGTON, Wis. — On Tuesday, April 6, voters in the Darlington Community Schools district will see a ballot measure that, if passed, would authorize the collection of additional revenue for operations and maintenance expenses.
The ballot measure would enable the district to collect an additional $1.9 million each year for five years, starting with the 2021-2022 school year.
A referendum that narrowly passed in 2016 with just six votes is expiring this year. That measure enabled the district to collect more than $8 million over five years, with the most recent year totaling $1.9 million.
District officials anticipate a tax decline even if the referendum passes, Darlington Superintendent Cale Jackson explained in a video posted to the district’s website.
The mill rate currently is $11.30 per $1,000 in assessed valuation, but it would fall to $11.06 during the 2021-22 fiscal year, continuing to do so until 2025-26, when it would stand at $10.67.