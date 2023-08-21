Teams representing Team Camdyn (at bat) and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department (in the field) play during the 12th Cuffs & Hoses Softball Tournament Sunday in Zwingle, Iowa. The tournament included 16 teams.
ZWINGLE, Iowa — The hits and runs on the diamond contributed to two charitable causes at a weekend softball tournament in Zwingle.
Sixteen teams participated in the 12th Cuffs & Hoses softball tournament, a three-day event organized by members of the Dubuque Police and Fire departments, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Dubuque County’s 911 dispatch center. The tournament was held Friday through Sunday.
Tournament proceeds will help support Special Spaces Iowa, an organization that creates dream bedroom makeovers for children ages 2-19 with cancer, and also will help establish a scholarship fund for individuals interested in emergency responder or nursing careers.
“It’s a fantastic event,” said Dubuque Fire Chief Amy Scheller.
Scheller played NCAA Division III softball at Aurora (Ill.) University and was a member of the Dubuque Fire Department team during the weekend tournament. The tournament is special to Scheller. The 2022 Cuffs & Hoses tournament was one of her first public events after she joined Dubuque’s fire department last summer.
“It was a great way to be introduced into the community,” Scheller said. “I’ve met so many fantastic people at the tournament.”
Jessica George-Rethwisch, an organizer of the tournament who works at the 911 dispatch center, said last year’s edition of the tournament raised $27,000.
“Our (tournament) record is $32,000, and we hope to beat that this year,” George-Rethwisch said. “Every year we get supporters who come out (for the tournament). Some just come out for the sandwiches (for sale) and some come out to watch ball.”
The 16 teams include representatives of local law enforcement and fire departments.
“We also have teams that just get together for fun,” George-Rethwisch said.
Mandy Reisner, of Dubuque, created her team, Team Camdyn, six years ago in support of her daughter, Camdyn Reisner, 17, who has cerebral palsy.
“We started this team as a way to give back to the community,” Mandy Reisner said.
Reisner said the tournament is an annual highlight for many participants.
“It can be hard to find teams to play in softball tournaments, but this tournament actually has a waiting list — this is the tournament everybody puts on their calendars,” she said.
Team Camdyn generated funds for the tournament through T-shirt sales and sponsorships.
“This year, our team made its largest donation — $1,600,” Reisner said.
The tournament’s scholarship fund will be created through the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
“There are quite a few people interested in a career in emergency response, so if we can eliminate some of the barriers (through the scholarship), that is quite exciting,” Scheller said.