Cuffs and Hoses
Buy Now

Teams representing Team Camdyn (at bat) and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department (in the field) play during the 12th Cuffs & Hoses Softball Tournament Sunday in Zwingle, Iowa. The tournament included 16 teams.

 ERIK HOGSTROM

ZWINGLE, Iowa — The hits and runs on the diamond contributed to two charitable causes at a weekend softball tournament in Zwingle.

Sixteen teams participated in the 12th Cuffs & Hoses softball tournament, a three-day event organized by members of the Dubuque Police and Fire departments, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Dubuque County’s 911 dispatch center. The tournament was held Friday through Sunday.

Recommended for you