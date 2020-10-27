SHERRILL, Iowa – A fire destroyed a home and displaced a resident Friday night in Dubuque County.
Fire departments from Sherrill and Holy Cross and deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:25 p.m. to 19695 Hochrein Road for a structure fire, according to an email from Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
Kennedy wrote that the home’s occupant, David Datisman, 85, reported that he had heard noises in the house and noticed power issues. He was able to leave the residence and there were no injuries.
The residence as “a total loss valued at $100,000,” according to Kennedy.
Kennedy wrote that the fire was not suspicious in nature.
The American Red Cross is assisting Datisman with lodging, Kennedy wrote.